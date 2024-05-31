NBA Champion's Controversial Statement on Golden State Warriors
The 2017 Golden State Warriors are arguably considered the most stacked NBA team of all time. The only other team that felt comparably stacked was the 2004 Lakers that were shockingly defeated by the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals.
With that in mind, one of the players from that 2004 Detroit Pistons roster believes that his team would destroy the 2017 Warriors. During an episode of the Sheed & Tyler podcast, the NBA champion revealed some controversial thoughts on the hypothetical matchup.
"We would've beat the sh*t out of them because for the simple fact that they couldn't match up with us at any position," Wallace said. "Steph [Curry] not a defender. He would've had to guard Rip [Hamilton]. How many screens Rip coming off of... They're not used to the physicality. Draymond [Green] is too little..."
While the 2004 Detroit Pistons wouldn't be favored against the 2017 Golden State Warriors, they definitely shouldn't be counted out. This is the team that has one of the greatest defenses of all time and was capable of beating a stacked Lakers team that included a prime Shaq and Kobe within five games. On the other side of the token, the 2017 Warriors only lost one game during their entire playoff run for a reason.
The matchup between the Pistons and Warriors wouldn't go as extreme as Rasheed Wallace described it, but it's one of the more interesting hypothetical matchups that no one ever talks about.
