Steph Curry Reacts to Being Called Modern Michael Jordan

Steph Curry received the highest praise imaginable from his coach Steve Kerr when Kerr called him the "modern MJ". The praise came because of how Curry was able to surpass Jordan's attendance record at the Alamodome and just how well Curry has been able to pack opposing arenas with fans.

The moment Curry heard those words after the game, he immediately smiled. Even though it was a special statement, Curry diverted it to being more of a team accomplishment of the Warriors, instead of an individual one.

"The thing that's interesting is because he played with him and understood what the road shows looked like and opposing arenas with fans coming out and how dub nation has grown over the years, so that's special," Curry said. "I think every time you take the floor and you feel that energy, I don't ever take it for granted because it wasn't always like that. That's what we play the game for in the sense of fans being a part of the journey, coming out, spending their hard-earned money on tickets, and creating an atmosphere like we had tonight. From the time we ran out on the floor for warmups, throughout the whole game, it was amazing. Fortunately, we feel that most nights on the road and at home. That means a lot obviously."

Before Curry finished his response, he paused and made one more big smile. He knew that Steve Kerr's perspective is one has won championships with both Michael Jordan and Steph Curry. In the humblest way possible, Curry said he'd love those comparisons to his coach.

"I'll leave it to him to make that comparison, but it is special knowing what our accomplishments have done in terms of bringing that atmosphere night after night, even on the road."

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him