Steph Curry Reacts to Damion Lee's Big Night vs. Warriors

Phoenix Suns guard Damion Lee got his Golden State Warriors championship ring on Tuesday night with his family in attendance. While Lee did not play much in the playoffs for the Warriors last year, he had been with the organization for four seasons, appearing in 201 regular season games with Golden State.

Putting up 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists against his former team on Tuesday night, Lee helped lead Phoenix to a shorthanded victory vs. a mostly healthy Warriors team.

Steph Curry was asked after the game if it's bitter sweet watching Lee go off, and he said with a smile, "No, absolutely not... He played extremely well tonight and I don't like to see it at all. I already cheered him on his first game in Phoenix at home when he hit the game-winner, so I've done enough cheerleading for D-Lee."

Curry added that he is proud of Lee for how he has played with the Suns, and the person he has been on and off the court for them. Signing with Phoenix in the offseason, Lee has been a key piece to their bench, currently leading the league in three-point percentage at 47.7%. This success from deep is something new for Lee, who shot just 33.7% from deep with the Warriors last year. His brother-in-law Steph Curry is happy for his success, but not when Lee faces the Warriors.

