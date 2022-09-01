Steph Curry Reacts to Serena Williams' US Open Victory

Few people in the history of sports can boast the GOAT title for their respective sport. For Serena Williams, the title is essentially unanimous. Building upon her unparalleled career with another US Open victory on Wednesday, the legend addressed the crowd with a message.

"It's no rush here," Williams said. "I'm loving this crowd. Oh my goodness, it's really fantastic. There's still a little left in me, we'll see."

After her message to the crowd, which suggested she still has some Tennis left to play, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry shared his reaction on Twitter:

One of the greatest players in his sport as well, Steph was able to appreciate the greatness he saw with Serena not only on Wednesday, but throughout her career. The two superstars collaborated for a Chase Mobile app commercial in 2017, playing a table tennis match that Williams unsurprisingly dominated.

It is always fun to see legends across different sports pay their respects to one another. Between Tiger Woods attending the US Open, Steph Curry and other stars showing love online, there was a large amount of support for Williams across the sports world. It is certainly deserved, as few athletes have ever accumulated the success that she has over her career.

While its is unclear what exactly the future holds for Serena Williams, she suggested that there is still some left in the tank, and Steph Curry is here for it.

Related Articles

James Wiseman Opens up About Injuries and Adversity

Former Nets Guard Reacts to Backlash Over Steph Curry Comments

Video: Steph Curry Shows Insane Confidence vs. Nikola Jokic