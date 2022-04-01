Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry Missing Remainder of Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors have announced that Steph Curry will miss the remainder of the regular season in preparation for a return from injury by the playoffs.

The team released a statement that read, "Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has missed the team's last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 against the Boston Celtics, is making good progress in his recovery process. He has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises in the training and weight rooms under the guidance of the team's performance staff. He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, and his eventual return to practice will be based on his continued progress. Our next update on his status will be provided on April 11."

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr shared his reaction to the news, stating that "We were hoping maybe he'd play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was always a long-shot. His rehab is going fine... I'm not too worried about him. All it takes is one shot and he's back in rhythm."

The decision to shut Curry down until the playoffs seems more precautionary than anything else, as the superstar has reportedly progressed to on-court practice work with the team. The Warriors are being understandably cautions with Steph, and while their seeding may suffer, their hope is to be entirely healthy for the playoffs.

