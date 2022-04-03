Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

While it should not be surprising, considering he is getting his first taste of extended minutes in over two years, Klay Thompson has been up and down since returning from injury. The sharpshooting guard has shown flashes of his old self; however, they have come sporadically. Klay has experienced far more poor shooting nights than he had hoped for, and head coach Steve Kerr contextualized his struggles a bit.

"Overall, he's played really well. I think he's been up and down, though. He hasn't been consistent within that time, because emotionally, he wants this so badly that he tends to press a little bit" Steve Kerr said of Klay Thompson. "That's the biggest thing we're trying to help him with. Just to relax a little bit, and understand that trying a little less hard sometimes is a good thing."

While Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors know that they will need Klay in order to accomplish their goals this season, the team recognizes this process should not be rushed.

"He just wants everything back right away, and it doesn't work that way," Kerr said. While Klay has struggled to accept this reality of the return to play process, coach Kerr says it's much better to deal with a player who is overaggressive rather than a player who is too tentative. Kerr and the Warriors will continue to support Klay while he works through these struggles.

