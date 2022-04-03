Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows Klay is pressing

Abbie Parr | Credit: Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows Klay is pressing

While it should not be surprising, considering he is getting his first taste of extended minutes in over two years, Klay Thompson has been up and down since returning from injury. The sharpshooting guard has shown flashes of his old self; however, they have come sporadically. Klay has experienced far more poor shooting nights than he had hoped for, and head coach Steve Kerr contextualized his struggles a bit.

"Overall, he's played really well. I think he's been up and down, though. He hasn't been consistent within that time, because emotionally, he wants this so badly that he tends to press a little bit" Steve Kerr said of Klay Thompson. "That's the biggest thing we're trying to help him with. Just to relax a little bit, and understand that trying a little less hard sometimes is a good thing."

While Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors know that they will need Klay in order to accomplish their goals this season, the team recognizes this process should not be rushed.

"He just wants everything back right away, and it doesn't work that way," Kerr said. While Klay has struggled to accept this reality of the return to play process, coach Kerr says it's much better to deal with a player who is overaggressive rather than a player who is too tentative. Kerr and the Warriors will continue to support Klay while he works through these struggles.

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

Andrew Wiggins Reveals Reason For Struggles

1344855043
News

Steve Kerr Opens Up About Klay Thompson's Struggles

By Joey Linn52 seconds ago
stephen-curry-smiles-iso
News

Steph Curry Shares Optimism Amidst Recent Injury Update

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
USATSI_17897316_168390270_lowres
News

Video: Steph Curry in Practice With Boot Off

By Farbod Esnaashari11 hours ago
Steve-Kerr-Steph-Curry-GETTY-1351373942
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to Steph Curry Missing Remainder of Regular Season

By Joey LinnApr 1, 2022
Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Stephen Curry Will Not Return in Regular Season

By C.J. PetersonApr 1, 2022
Nov 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Former Golden State Warriors player Tim Hardaway smiles before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Reports: Tim Hardaway Reaches Basketball Hall of Fame

By C.J. PetersonApr 1, 2022
USATSI_12657562_168390270_lowres
News

Kevin Durant says Warriors Should Retire his Jersey

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 1, 2022
ROGWPHC5C5FSFJUUPR47ZNVP3M
News

Ty Lue Admits Cavaliers Doubled Steph Curry 'Every Time' in 2016 Finals

By Joey LinnMar 31, 2022
Mar 30, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reacts during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jordan Poole Explains Half-Court Heave Before the Final Buzzer

By C.J. PetersonMar 31, 2022