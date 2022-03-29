Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

One of the greatest players in NBA history on the court, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to make moves off the court as well. While progressing towards a return from injury, Steph recently revealed a new commercial he's starring in for FTX Crypto Derivatives Exchange.

Steph has partnered with FTX Cryptocurrency in the past, joining the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tom Brady, and others as ambassadors for the brand. In this latest commercial, Curry was joined by NBA legend and Hall-of-Fame member Shaquille O'neal.

While the Warriors are struggling on the court during his absence, Curry is making moves during his time off before hopefully returning to the court before the playoffs. The superstar point guard has been recovering from a sprained foot that he suffered in a game against the Boston Celtics; however, all signs point towards him returning with time remaining in the regular season.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the worst teams in the NBA when Curry does not play, but his mere presence makes them contenders when he's healthy. The team will hope that he and the rest of the team will be healthy come playoff time, as they look to put together another championship run. For now, fans will have to enjoy the commercial content that Steph and FTX Cryptocurrency have provided them with.

