Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a new cryptocurrency commercial

STEVE JENNINGS/GETTY IMAGES

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a new cryptocurrency commercial

One of the greatest players in NBA history on the court, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry continues to make moves off the court as well. While progressing towards a return from injury, Steph recently revealed a new commercial he's starring in for FTX Crypto Derivatives Exchange.

Steph has partnered with FTX Cryptocurrency in the past, joining the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Tom Brady, and others as ambassadors for the brand. In this latest commercial, Curry was joined by NBA legend and Hall-of-Fame member Shaquille O'neal.

While the Warriors are struggling on the court during his absence, Curry is making moves during his time off before hopefully returning to the court before the playoffs. The superstar point guard has been recovering from a sprained foot that he suffered in a game against the Boston Celtics; however, all signs point towards him returning with time remaining in the regular season.

The Golden State Warriors are one of the worst teams in the NBA when Curry does not play, but his mere presence makes them contenders when he's healthy. The team will hope that he and the rest of the team will be healthy come playoff time, as they look to put together another championship run. For now, fans will have to enjoy the commercial content that Steph and FTX Cryptocurrency have provided them with.

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

im-396967
News

Steph Curry Reveals Crypto Commercial

By Joey Linn53 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala (9) reacts as Memphis Grizzlies fans boo after a three point basket during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Warriors React to Andre Iguodala's Return

By C.J. Peterson17 hours ago
Steph-Curry-getty
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
May 1, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates with forward Andre Iguodala (9) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter in game two of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans 121-116. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Klay Thomson Reacts to Andre Iguodala's Near Return

By C.J. PetersonMar 27, 2022
Mar 27, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Draymond Green Says Warriors are "Worse" With Him on the Floor

By C.J. PetersonMar 27, 2022
Draymond-Green-Klay-Thompson-GETTY
News

Injury Report: Klay Thompson, Draymond Green Likely Out vs. Memphis Grizzlies

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
trae-young-stephen-curry-hawks-warriorsjpg
News

Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
kerr-curry-talk-iso
News

Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
1232449172.0
News

Updated Injury Report: Warriors vs. Wizards

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022