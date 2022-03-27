Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Gives Injury Update on Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gave a update on Steph Curry's rehab

Nathaniel S. Butler | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

It goes without saying, but the Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry. While the team obviously needs him on order to achieve what they hope to achieve in the playoffs, they could also certainly use his help as they fight for seeding in the tightly contested Western Conference. The team has unsurprisingly struggled in his absence, but Steve Kerr recently gave a positive update on the superstar point guard.

"I talked to Steph yesterday, and he's still sorta in the rehab stage. He's not on the court yet, but everything is going well. They're gonna be cautious and make sure everything is on order by the time he really gets back on the court and starts getting after it. That hasn't happened yet, but it shouldn't be too far off."

Every update seems to indicate that Curry will indeed be back before the end of the regular season, which is good news for the Warriors. Not only should they have their MVP back before what they hope to be a title run, but he should be well rested from the time off. Steve Kerr recently alluded to this too, stating, "He's gonna be rejuvenated and recharged after this time off. You remember last year, he missed 8 or 9 games with the tailbone, and he had an amazing stretch the next month or two. Partly because he was able to recharge his batteries. The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come, and assuming everything goes well, he'll be ready to roll."

The Warriors are currently 48-26, and while it will be un uphill battle to catch the 52-23 Memphis Grizzlies for 2nd, holding off the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks who each sit just three games behind them is certainly a necessary task.

