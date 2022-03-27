Steve Kerr Addresses Trae Young's Steph Curry Comparisons

Many have compared Trae Young to Steph Curry since the Atlanta Hawks guard entered the league. The two players have similar builds and both like to shoot from deep, but the similarities really stop there. Constantly in motion off the ball, Steph Curry's game is much different than Trae Young's. On Sunday, Steve Kerr weighed in on the conversation.

"I don't see the similarity, actually. I know people wanna make it, maybe because of the deep shooting range. I see more of Luka with Trae. Just in a smaller package," Kerr said. "Luka is obviously a big massive wing, and can see over the top of the defense, can bully his way through the paint, through defenders, but they have a very similar game in terms of it's gonna be 50 high screen and rolls, it's gonna be the ability to shoot a setback three, to shoot a floater, to get to the rim, and to pick you apart defensively. Trae had 15 assists against us. He was making cross-court passes that looked a lot like Luka. That is a pretty unique skill. Those guys remind me of each other more than Steph and Trae."

Steve Kerr added that Steph Curry is truly comparable to nobody, as his role in Golden State's offense is something that only he can do. "I don't think anybody can compare Steph in terms of what he does for us. Nobody moves off the ball like Steph Curry does. Nobody shoots it off the dribble like he does, so I think Trae and Steph are very different," Kerr said.

While the Steph Curry and Trae Young comparisons are common, Steve Kerr doesn't believe they should be.

