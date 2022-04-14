Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

Steph shared an untold story about he and LeBron's first interaction

Associated Press

Steph shared an untold story about he and LeBron's first interaction

Steph Curry and LeBron James had the most iconic rivalry of the 2010's. Facing off four consecutive years in the NBA Finals, the two superstars had some legendary battles on the game's biggest stage. With LeBron recently listing Steph as the one active player he would like to play with before his career ends, the two have been talked about together a lot recently. On the latest edition of Draymond Green's podcast, Steph shared a story about the time he first met LeBron.

"He gave me a jersey when I was in college at Davidson, and I still have it on the wall at my parents' house back in Charlotte," Steph said of LeBron. "He wrote on it, 'To the king of basketball in North Carolina.' And signed it, and all of that. So I'll never be too far removed from where I came from... so that's dope. That's the surreal part."

Steph was answering a question from Draymond about LeBron's comments on teaming up with Steph, and while the superstar point guard maintained his initial answer about the unrealistic nature of LeBron's desire, he did include that untold story about their first interaction.

LeBron will have an opportunity to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors during this year's playoffs, as his Lakers team did not qualify for the postseason for the second time in his four seasons there.

Injury Update: Steph Curry Splashes Threes at Practice

Warriors Provide Update on Steph Curry's Injury Status

Draymond Green Blasts Analysts Who Picked Lakers to Win Title

OL-AF409_LEBRON_M_20151223175518
News

Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

By Joey Linn55 seconds ago
USATSI_18059659_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Payton Not Sure if Son Will Rejoin Warriors Next Season

By Farbod Esnaashari5 hours ago
1200x0
News

Steve Kerr Details Steph Curry's Injury Progress

By Joey Linn15 hours ago
stephen_curry_1280
News

Injury Update: Steph Curry Splashes Threes at Practice

By Joey Linn17 hours ago
USATSI_18011379_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors Could Be Interested in Rudy Gobert Trade

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 12, 2022
stephen-curry-curry-6-practice
News

Warriors Provide Update on Steph Curry's Injury Status

By Joey LinnApr 12, 2022
GettyImages-1235991896-scaled-e1639694328859-1568x968
News

Draymond Green Blasts Analysts Who Picked Lakers to Win Title

By Joey LinnApr 11, 2022
USATSI_17852324_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Reveals Points of Emphasis for Playoffs Against Nuggets

By Farbod EsnaashariApr 11, 2022
Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) shoots a jump shot against New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Secures the No. 3 Seed in the Western Conference Playoffs

By C.J. PetersonApr 10, 2022