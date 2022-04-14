Steph Curry Reveals First Interaction With LeBron James

Steph Curry and LeBron James had the most iconic rivalry of the 2010's. Facing off four consecutive years in the NBA Finals, the two superstars had some legendary battles on the game's biggest stage. With LeBron recently listing Steph as the one active player he would like to play with before his career ends, the two have been talked about together a lot recently. On the latest edition of Draymond Green's podcast, Steph shared a story about the time he first met LeBron.

"He gave me a jersey when I was in college at Davidson, and I still have it on the wall at my parents' house back in Charlotte," Steph said of LeBron. "He wrote on it, 'To the king of basketball in North Carolina.' And signed it, and all of that. So I'll never be too far removed from where I came from... so that's dope. That's the surreal part."

Steph was answering a question from Draymond about LeBron's comments on teaming up with Steph, and while the superstar point guard maintained his initial answer about the unrealistic nature of LeBron's desire, he did include that untold story about their first interaction.

LeBron will have an opportunity to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors during this year's playoffs, as his Lakers team did not qualify for the postseason for the second time in his four seasons there.

