Skip to main content
Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

The Oakland A's might not be asking Steph to start for them on the mound
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

One of the greatest basketball players the world has ever seen, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry likely won't be taking his talents to the mound. Asked to throw out the first pitch at a recent Oakland A's game, Steph spiked the ball into the ground, nearly missing his catcher entirely. Everyone got a good laugh from it, but what went wrong for Steph on the mound?

"All of my friends were teasing me about how bad my pitch was going to be," Curry said on the A's broadcast. "I wanted to throw some heat, and when I got up there I felt the presence on my right side, but I didn't really know how I could do the release and whatnot, so that's why I went a little to the right. I'm glad he picked it up out of the dirt and didn't make me look bad."

Baseball is one of the most unique sports, because dominant athletic ability rarely translates to success on the diamond. While Steph has become an elite two-sport athlete on the court and on the golf course, he'll need a few bullpens before being able to match that success on the mound.

Jokes aside, it was a successful weekend for Steph Curry, who celebrated the anniversary of the Eat. Learn. Play. foundation that he and his wife Ayesha founded in 2019. With approximately 1,000 kids in attendance, Steph and his wife were able to continue advancing their efforts to combat childhood hunger, increase education accessibility, and provide safe spaces for children to play. 

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. Peterson1 hour ago
USATSI_17505583_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari6 hours ago
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 8:51 PM EDT
USATSI_18532385_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Draymond Green Willing to Explore Other Teams if Warriors Don't Pay

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 28, 2022 5:42 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Chase-GETTY-1240036596
News

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 27, 2022 10:28 PM EDT
USATSI_18364463_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Steph Curry Unhappy if Warriors Do Not Pay Draymond Green

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 27, 2022 8:14 PM EDT
GettyImages-1353522768-scaled-e1641512518211-784x523
News

Report: Draymond Green Unlikely to get Max Contract Extension

By C.J. PetersonJul 27, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
D19A7964-FE79-4436-BBD1-2083A752B7B6
News

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

By Joey LinnJul 26, 2022 10:00 PM EDT