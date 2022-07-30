Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

One of the greatest basketball players the world has ever seen, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry likely won't be taking his talents to the mound. Asked to throw out the first pitch at a recent Oakland A's game, Steph spiked the ball into the ground, nearly missing his catcher entirely. Everyone got a good laugh from it, but what went wrong for Steph on the mound?

"All of my friends were teasing me about how bad my pitch was going to be," Curry said on the A's broadcast. "I wanted to throw some heat, and when I got up there I felt the presence on my right side, but I didn't really know how I could do the release and whatnot, so that's why I went a little to the right. I'm glad he picked it up out of the dirt and didn't make me look bad."

Baseball is one of the most unique sports, because dominant athletic ability rarely translates to success on the diamond. While Steph has become an elite two-sport athlete on the court and on the golf course, he'll need a few bullpens before being able to match that success on the mound.

Jokes aside, it was a successful weekend for Steph Curry, who celebrated the anniversary of the Eat. Learn. Play. foundation that he and his wife Ayesha founded in 2019. With approximately 1,000 kids in attendance, Steph and his wife were able to continue advancing their efforts to combat childhood hunger, increase education accessibility, and provide safe spaces for children to play.

