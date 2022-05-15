Steph Curry Reveals Thoughts on Suns vs. Mavericks Game 7

The Golden State Warriors took care of business, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies in six games to advance to the Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, in the other Western Conference Semi-Finals series, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are still in a tightly contested battle. Game 7 between those two teams will be played Sunday evening, and the winner will face the Golden State Warriors in the WCF. After his series-clinching win on Friday, Steph Curry shared his thoughts on this crucial Game 7.

"I'm just gonna be a fan. That series has been unbelievable. Back and forth. The home team has won every game, right? So, like we'll see what happens in a Game 7. It's been pretty entertaining. High level of basketball. They're two different teams, so it's kinda hard to - I'll probably talk about it on Monday or Tuesday when we figure out who we're playing, but I'm just gonna be a fan and enjoy watching two Game 7's on Sunday," Steph said.

As Curry emphasized, the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns are two very different teams, which essentially disallows for any general game plan formation for Golden State before they know exactly which one of those teams they will take on in the Western Conference Finals. If it is Dallas, the Warriors will have home court advantage; however, if it is the one-seed Suns, Golden State will be headed to Phoenix on Wednesday. For now, Steph is going to enjoy the game as a fan.

