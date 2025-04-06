Steph Curry's Bold Statement on Golden State Warriors
After it felt like the dynasty was officially over, the Golden State Warriors have returned.
The Warriors went all-in at the trade deadline two months ago, acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler to pair alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green, building a championship-caliber trio to compete in a tough Western Conference. But the clock is ticking for these aging stars.
This year's playoffs is as important as ever for the Warriors, and with just five games left in the regular season and Golden State in fifth place in the West, every game feels more and more important.
With the regular season winding down, Curry spoke to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk about the high stakes.
"[There's a] sense of urgency down the stretch," Curry said. "The feeling of where you are in the standings, every game mattering. And the idea that the chess match of 'how do we win this particular game?' becomes a little bit more important.
"We thrive off of that. That's why we've been so successful for this many years. Because as the stakes rise, the lights get brighter, we tend to level up."
"We're playing like that," Curry said. "We have a lot of work. I've been saying that since this run started. We still have a lot of work to do to finish the year strong. You are seeing an identity on a night-to-night that we understand how to win games.
"Whether it's games where tempo is a lot faster, you got to score or if it's a grind-out defensive game. We've played better in fourth quarters with leads. All the things that championship-caliber teams do, we've been doing, and it's clearly different than two months ago.
"For us to just be able to get into a playoffs series, we understand what we're capable of, and whether you're predicting it or speaking it into existence or whatever it is, the confidence is there. So just ride that wave."
Curry, 37, has been playing at an extremely high level recently, averaging 41.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals in his last three games. With Curry, Butler, and Green clicking how they are, the Warriors are in a great position to succeed in the postseason, especially with their championship experience leading the charge.