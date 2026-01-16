Injury News Revealed for Steph Curry After Knicks Game

After a great performance against the New York Knicks on Thursday, Stephen Curry was seen limping in the tunnel.

He told ESPN's Anthony Slater that he played through a quad contusion.

In 34 minutes, Curry had 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 4-of-9 from three. He added seven assists, one steal and one block.

The Golden State Warriors' next game is against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. They have 13 games until the All-Star break, which is from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18.

Predicting Curry's Next Rest Game

After playing the Hornets, the Warriors have a home back-to-back against the Heat on Monday and Raptors on Tuesday.

Expect Steve Kerr to pick one of those games as a rest day for Curry.

The 37-year-old has played in 16 of Golden State's last 17 games. So he's due for an off day.

Curry Likes How Warriors Are Playing

After the game, Curry told reporters he likes how the Warriors are playing, which makes sense considering they've won 10 of their last 14.

"I like where we are at," Curry said. "I like the vibes. I like how we are playing."

On Thursday, Jimmy Butler played perhaps his best game of the season with 32 points on 14-of-22 shooting. Meanwhile, Moses Moody hit seven threes, and Brandin Podziemski went 8-of-9 from the field en route to 19 points.

Golden State made 20 threes and shot 54 percent from the field.

At 23-19, the Warriors are four games above .500 for the first time this season.

Curry Not Quite on Pace for All-NBA Eligibility

Curry has missed 10 games this season, which puts him on pace to play approximately 62.

To be eligible for any of the three All-NBA teams, you have to play at least 65 games.

Curry can miss seven more games and still be eligible.

It's unclear how much Curry cares about making an All-NBA team, but if he does miss eight or more games from here on out, it will break his streak of five consecutive seasons making All-NBA. In fact, Curry has made All-NBA the last 11 seasons he's been healthy enough to have a chance. The only year he didn't make it was the 2019-20 season in which he played five games.