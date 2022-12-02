Steph Curry Sells Bay Area Mansion For Massive Price

Many times when an NBA player sells their house it causes massive fan speculation about a potential trade - this isn't one of those situations. Steph Curry quietly sold his mansion in Atherton in 2021, but the report was just revealed on Tuesday by Dirt.

Curry sold his mansion for a whopping $31.2 million, which was only about $150,000 than what he initially purchased it for. The mansion is 7,535 square feet, with four bedrooms, and six bathrooms. For details on the house, here are some specifics provided by Dirt.

"Hidden away behind gates at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, the contemporary stucco and glass structure rests on a flat and irregular-shaped parcel spanning over an acre. Built on spec in 2019 by local developer Joe Comartin of Woodlane Properties and designed by Ken Linsteadt Architects, the multi-winged house features four bedrooms and six baths filtered across more than 7,500 square feet of open-concept living space accented throughout with neutral shades of white, gray and charcoal. Because the transaction took place off-market, photos and details are practically non-existent. But online articles and renderings show that the three-story spread comes complete with formal living/dining rooms and a gourmet eat-in kitchen. Outdoors, the Studio Green-landscaped grounds are spotlighted by a sundeck-encased pool, plus a cabana holding a fireplace and built-in barbecue. There’s also a small guesthouse and detached three-car garage topped by a loft-style living space."

Fortunately for Warriors fans, Curry selling his home meant virtually nothing in regard to his status with the team. Steph Curry sold his mansion in the fall of 2021 and won a championship in the same season - a year of winning for the Finals MVP.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Reacts to Controversial Travel Call vs. Mavericks

Draymond Green Reacts to Kevin Durant's Hilarious Postgame Answer

Draymond Green Slams De'Aaron Fox Trade Rumors