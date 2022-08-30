Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shares Inspiring Message to Fellow Players

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry dropped some knowledge at the Rico Hines workout
In addition to his all-time great play on the court, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has learned what it takes to dominate at the highest level. At a recent workout with NBA coach Rico Hines, Steph not only participated in the practice run, but he also dropped some knowledge as well.

"When you look back, you accomplish your goal, be proud of yourself for how you handled the time nobody is watching," Steph said. "No better feeling, talk to anybody who's been there, but all that stuff matters in terms of how you're detailed with every part of the game on both ends of the floor. Because in June you need [your mind], your body, your competitive fire, and it's all built right now."

Having won consistently at the highest level, Steph knows that the offseason is where it all begins. While he can display that with his work, he also took the time to detail that for those in attendance. NBA stars like Trae Young, Pascal Siakam, and Cade Cunningham were all there, and got to learn something from one of the greatest players ever.

Steph has spent some of his offseason celebrating another championship, but the superstar point guard is also not content. Between his individual workouts and organized practice runs, he is making sure his game is sharp when the season begins again in October.

