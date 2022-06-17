Skip to main content
Steph Curry Shuts Down 'Checkbook' Narrative

Steph Curry Shuts Down 'Checkbook' Narrative

Brian Windhorst's comments didn't escape Steph

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Brian Windhorst's comments didn't escape Steph

Notorious for discrediting Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently credited their success to their payroll, labeling a recent victory a "checkbook win." Steph Curry, who frequently makes it known that he sees everything, certainly saw these comments as well, and commented on them after winning his fourth ring.

"So I heard somebody talking about checkbook wins and all this other stuff. Like ya, because it starts with the core group of champions and bonafide winners. And the belief that we could run it back. And now we're here," Steph said.

Steph clearly understands something that Brian Windhorst does not, and it's the ability of teams to re-sign their own players. Unlike baseball, where teams can essentially spend endless money on the market's biggest superstars, the NBA rewards teams for maintaining their home-grown talent. With the ability to exceed the cap by re-signing their own players, Golden State has accumulated a large payroll, but it's loaded with players who have been there from the beginning.

Steph recognizes that this team has been built through the core of himself, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, so while those three players are making more money than they once did, it's not the same as teams who have stacked the deck with players they did not draft. Windhorst didn't seem to grasp that, so Steph helped remind him.

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

Steph Curry Shuts Down 'Checkbook' Narrative

By Joey Linnjust now
IMG_4767
News

Steph Curry Shares First Post After 4th Ring

By Joey Linn19 minutes ago
9e2f90f49f6a41b4b3e8ef8e9477d0c0
News

Klay Thompson Destroys Jaren Jackson Jr. For Mocking Warriors

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
Stephen-Curry17
News

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
nba-plain--3192ae76-6a2d-4fbf-b97e-0a7bf90bf68d
News

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacts after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr: 'We're Going to Get This in Boston'

By C.J. Peterson7 hours ago
1319713649
News

Game 6 Injury Report: Robert Williams Questionable

By Joey Linn11 hours ago
USATSI_18533184_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Warriors vs Celtics Game 6

By Farbod Esnaashari12 hours ago