Steph Curry Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors vs Trail Blazers
With just two games left in the regular season, the Golden State Warriors are in a grueling fight for playoff position, and Friday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers is a must-win game for their goal to avoid the play-in tournament.
Unfortunately for Golden State, the first quarter of Friday's game in Portland has not gone as they would have hoped. The Trail Blazers jumped out to take a six-point lead, and while the Warriors stormed back to regain a six-point lead of their own, it did not come without the cost of an injury scare.
Late in the first quarter during a timeout, Warriors superstar Steph Curry went to the locker room after appearing to hurt his right hand.
Curry finished his first quarter after ten minutes of action, dropping four points, one rebound, one assist, and one block on 2-5 shooting from the field. Curry has already missed 12 games this season, so keeping him healthy with the playoffs right around the corner is the main priority.
Curry, 37, is averaging 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season on 44.8/39.5/93.1 shooting splits, continuing to dominate even in year 16. Luckily, Curry returned to Friday's game with his hand wrapped after some time in the locker room.
Curry is having an unbelievable 2024-25 season, and now that the Warriors have paired him with six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, they have championship aspirations, and Friday's game in Portland has significant playoff implications for Golden State, making it a must-win game.