Stephen Curry was asked how many points he'd score in a top-level high school game right now, and he gave what I would deem a modest answer.

"I feel like that's a cool 50," Curry said. "It's a cool 50. [Am I] playing the whole game?"

"You are playing the whole game," the interviewer said. "And your mentality is to score."

"Yeah, it's a cool 54, 56. You got 32 minutes to get it done. High school three, but different spacing. I'm assuming at some point there's gonna be a couple double- or triple-teams, so if I'm only trying to score, it might get a little difficult. But you could probably have a cool, like, 30 and, like,16 assists."

"I think viewers would be really surprised that you only said 54," the interviewer said.

"You said top level, and that eventually if I get going, there's going to be double- and triple-teams. So I can still score, but are we trying to win the game?"

Why He's Underselling Himself

Curry had 48 points in 35 minutes on Sunday. In the NBA.

He was being guarded by elite Trail Blazers athletes with elite length, and it didn't matter.

Curry has scored 50-plus points 15 times in his NBA career. He's even dropped 60 twice, with a career high of 62.

If you drop him into a top-level high school game, he'd score 60 at a minimum.

The three-point line is closer to the hoop at the high school level, so any three-point attempt near the line would feel easier than normal. It wouldn't be a surprise if he had 15-plus threes in a high school game.

What Are Some Other Steph Career Highs?

In three seasons at Davidson, Curry's career high was 44 points. You could argue even that version of Curry could get 50-plus in an elite high school game, once again illustrating how modest his guess was.

Curry's Olympic career high was 36 points against Serbia at the 2024 Paris Games.

Curry's High School Recruiting Ranking

I can't find a single-game scoring high for Curry's high school career. Most sites say he averaged 18.0 points as a senior for Charlotte Christian.

He was a 3-star recruit in the 2006 class, per 247Sports' composite. Though it currently says he was ranked 147th in his class, there's a site glitch that has about 150 players ranked 147th.

This Bleacher Report article from 2017 says Curry's 247Sports ranking was No. 281. That's the correct ranking.