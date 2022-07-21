Skip to main content
Steph Curry Takes Shot at LeBron James During ESPYS

USA Today

Steph had jokes for LeBron at the ESPYS
Steph Curry and LeBron James have one of the better rivalries in basketball; however, there is a mutual respect between the two superstars that comes from several battles against one another. Facing off in the NBA Finals each year from 2015-2018, the two players got very familiar with each other. While their paths have not crossed in the playoffs since 2018, the mutual respect has remained, with both regularly showing love to the other off the court.

Because this level of respect exists, some minor jabs are fair play between Steph and LeBron. Taking an opportunity to exercise this fair play during the ESPYS, Steph Curry took a shot at Lebron, who hosted the awards show in 2007.

"LeBron James, he hosted this awards show back in 2007, after losing the NBA Finals," Curry said. "So yes, you guessed it, this feels better. This feels better."

Having just won both the NBA Finals and the Finals MVP award, Steph is hosting the ESPYS shortly after reaching arguably the peak of his NBA career. Many thought he and the Warriors would never return to championship form, but the team showed the world they are very much at the peak of their powers. Riding this championship high, Steph jokingly poked fun at LeBron, who was in this position 15 years ago, except following a Finals loss.

