Steph Curry Wins Oscar as Executive Producer

Steph Curry has a new accomplishment on his resume that people may not have expected, the three-time NBA champion is now an Oscar winner as well.

Steph Curry and Shaquille O'Neal were executive producers on a documentary called 'The Queen of Basketball", where they both won Oscars for the film. The documentary was focused on a woman named Lusia Harris, who was the first woman to ever be drafted by the NBA. Harris never played in the league, but she was one of the most decorated female basketball players ever. Curry and Shaq won the Academy Award for Best Short Subject Documentary.

"If there is anyone out there that still doubts whether there's an audience for female athletes, let this Academy Award be the answer," said director Ben Proudfoot after accepting the award at the Oscars.

Stephen Curry can still add more accomplishments to his historical year, with another championship. The Golden State Warriors may be struggling right now due to Curry's injury, but there's no doubt that they'll be an immediate contender once he returns. Barring any other injuries, it'll be the first time Curry, Thompson, and Green will be in the playoffs since 2019. 

With the way things are looking, there is a solid chance that the Warriors could end up the fourth seed at the end of the season. Their road to a championship won't be easy, but it will be an incredibly fulfilling one given all their injury struggles.

