Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Kevon Looney's Game Winner vs. Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have now won five-straight games for the first time all season, and each win has surprisingly come without Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins. Players like Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been stepping up in major ways, but it was Kevon Looney who had the game winner in Golden State's latest win over the Atlanta Hawks.

After the game, Curry shared his reaction on Instagram with a hilarious play on Looney's name:

"Loon-ajuwon" is of course a reference to Hakeem Olajuwon, one of the greatest big men in NBA history. The nickname for Looney began picking up steam during his dominant playoff run last year, and Curry brought it back after his first career game winner vs. the Hawks.

Looney has been an unsung hero throughout much of Golden State's dynasty, and re-signing him was a major priority for the Warriors. His ability to play his role every single night has been huge for the Warriors, and he is very much beloved by the fanbase and his teammates.

While Steph Curry has been unable to contribute on the court during this winning streak, his presence and leadership have been felt from the bench. Several players have talked about how vocal Curry has been, and it is only a matter of time before he is able to return to a Warriors group that has finally started to find their groove.

