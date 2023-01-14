Steph Curry's Hilarious Reaction to Warriors Breaking Road Struggles

The Golden State Warriors have been dreadfully bad on the road all season. Their dominant home record has carried their overall record, because the team has struggled mightily away from Chase Center. Playing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Warriors were not only away from home, but they were in front of an NBA-record 64,000 fans at the Alamodome.

This was just Steph Curry's second game back from injury, and he looked a little more comfortable out there despite the unique environment. When asked after the game about Golden State's win in front of a record crowd, Curry joked and said, "It takes 64,000 [fans] to bring our best road performance of the year."

The Warriors have been hovering around .500 for a while now, but so has much of the Western Conference. Any stretch of sustained success can result in some serious ascension up the standings, and that is exactly what the Warriors are hoping to experience. Curry's return will go a long way towards making that a possibility, and perhaps this solid road victory will be the start.

The San Antonio Spurs are not a good team, but with the way Golden State has struggled on the road this season, they will take any win away from Chase Center. The Warriors will look to build off this win throughout their road trip.

