Steph Curry's Shockingly Kind Gesture For Warriors vs Spurs Game Revealed

The Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off on Friday night in a historic matchup in the Alamodome. Although it's just a regular season game, it's far from it, as the game will set the NBA's single-game attendance record.

The previous record was 62,046 in 1998 when the Atlanta Hawks faced off against Michael Jordan's Bulls, and Friday's record is 63,592 tickets. When Steph Curry learned about that fact, he decided to help the arena by purchasing a suite to help increase the attendance record.

Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press reported that Curry purchased a suite for the game.

While it's an incredibly kind gesture by Curry, the more important thing is for the Warriors to start getting back into their winning ways. After winning five straight games, the team has lost the last three straight games. What's more confusing is that the five-game winning streak was against quality teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers. The three-game losing streak was somehow at the expense of inferior teams: the Detroit Pistons, Orlando Magic, and Phoenix Suns.

Friday night's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors is going to be a truly special one - a game with an atmosphere that fans have not seen since 1998 when Michael Jordan still played.

