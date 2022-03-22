Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Encouraging Injury Update

Steph Curry addressed the media on Sunday evening for the first time since suffering his foot injury, and gave a relatively positive update. Reinforcing the initial report that he had avoided serious injury, Steph expressed optimism about a return before the playoffs. According to his trainer, that optimism is warranted.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast”, Curry's trainer Brandon Payne said, "Unfortunately, we're kinda comfortable in this position. I know that sounds funny, but we do have a good history and a good track record for preparing quickly coming off of injury. We know what we're doing. For that reason, we're probably a little bit more positive than most people would be in this situation."

On Sunday, Steph said, "From what I'm told, just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that's kinda underneath there, you wanna not rush the beginning phases of healing." When asked if he believes he'll be ready in time for the playoffs, Steph said, "Ya, I got enough time for that. But I'm an optimist."

On concerns surrounding Curry's conditioning, as he'll have been sidelined for at least two weeks at the time of his return, Payne said, "The conditioning part, quite frankly, that's the least of our concerns. That's never really a problem. From a cardiovascular standpoint, the guy is a freak of nature. It's crazy how quickly he gets re-conditioned. For us, it's just making sure that there's strength and full functionality within the injured area, within that foot."

With Steph Curry's track record of positive injury recovery, his trainer is optimistic that the superstar point guard will have no issues returning to form after this latest injury.

