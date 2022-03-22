Skip to main content
Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Encouraging Injury Update

Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Encouraging Injury Update

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return quickly from his foot injury

Juan Ocampo | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return quickly from his foot injury

Steph Curry addressed the media on Sunday evening for the first time since suffering his foot injury, and gave a relatively positive update. Reinforcing the initial report that he had avoided serious injury, Steph expressed optimism about a return before the playoffs. According to his trainer, that optimism is warranted.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast”, Curry's trainer Brandon Payne said, "Unfortunately, we're kinda comfortable in this position. I know that sounds funny, but we do have a good history and a good track record for preparing quickly coming off of injury. We know what we're doing. For that reason, we're probably a little bit more positive than most people would be in this situation."

On Sunday, Steph said, "From what I'm told, just in terms of the ligaments around the injury and the bone that's kinda underneath there, you wanna not rush the beginning phases of healing." When asked if he believes he'll be ready in time for the playoffs, Steph said, "Ya, I got enough time for that. But I'm an optimist."

On concerns surrounding Curry's conditioning, as he'll have been sidelined for at least two weeks at the time of his return, Payne said, "The conditioning part, quite frankly, that's the least of our concerns. That's never really a problem. From a cardiovascular standpoint, the guy is a freak of nature. It's crazy how quickly he gets re-conditioned. For us, it's just making sure that there's strength and full functionality within the injured area, within that foot."

With Steph Curry's track record of positive injury recovery, his trainer is optimistic that the superstar point guard will have no issues returning to form after this latest injury.

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

GettyImages-1233034241-1568x1132
News

Steph Curry's Trainer Gives Encouraging Injury Update

By Joey Linn1 minute ago
lebron-love
News

Draymond Green Reacts to LeBron's Big Game in Cleveland

By Joey Linn28 minutes ago
USATSI_17941305_168390270_lowres
News

NBA Releases Explanation For Controversial Warriors vs. Spurs Ending

By Farbod Esnaashari19 hours ago
Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Report: Gary Payton II to Return for Warriors against Orlando

By C.J. Peterson20 hours ago
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) has words with referee Marat Kogut after he was assessed a second technical foul and ejected from the game during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Golden State Warriors React to Draymond Green's Ejection Vs. Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr encourages his players during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Steve Kerr Reacts to "Bizarre" Ending in Warriors' loss to Spurs

By C.J. PetersonMar 21, 2022
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Thoughts on Marcus Smart's Play That Injured Him

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
Stephen-Curry
News

Steph Curry Gives Update on Injury

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022
90
News

Rudy Gobert Opens Up About Draymond Green Beef

By Joey LinnMar 20, 2022