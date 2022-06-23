Steve Kerr Gives Unheard Shocking Example of Steph Curry's Humility

Steph Curry is a one-of-a-kind Superstar. He's one of the greatest players in the world, but also one of the most humble.

While speaking on The Lowe Post, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr provided a very shocking example of Steph Curry's humility during the Denver Nuggets series where Curry was coming off the bench.

"First round against Denver, he was coming off that injury and limited to twenty minutes a game, we brought him off the bench," Kerr said. "After the first game, the minutes were going up, after the second game, he's going to be up near 30. At that point, I go to him and am like, 'Steph, if you wanna start, you're Steph Curry, you can start if you want.'" "Steph was just like, as a matter of fact, 'we are playing great, Jordan is in a great groove, we're up 2-0, let's keep going. Let's keep going with this.'", Kerr said. "He was perfectly completely content about coming off the bench." "We completely joked about it for the next couple of days," Kerr said. "I remember the starting lineups as the starters were being called it in either Game 2 or Game 3, he was standing next to me and I turned next to him and said, 'You know, Steph, if you work hard enough, some day you too can start an NBA playoff game.' He laughed and then the next several days as he's practicing and working he's like, 'Look at me coach! Look at how hard I'm working! I deserve this, I know I can do this!'" "So that's Steph, what might be a serious issue with other star players, it turns into a complete joke for him."

It's a really candid and honest example from Steve Kerr that shows just how humble Steph Curry is. He's a rare instance of a team-first superstar with no selfishness.

