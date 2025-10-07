Steve Kerr Makes Decision on Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler for Warriors-Trail Blazers
After a dreadfully long 2025 offseason that was filled with talk about Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team, the Golden State Warriors are finally ramping up to the 2025-26 season. After a week of training camp, the Warriors played their first preseason game on Sunday by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers, without LeBron James and Luka Doncic, in a 111-103 win.
In their preseason opener, the Warriors kept their starters limited, as Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green each played 15 minutes or less. Of course, the Warriors do not want to play their stars too much in an exhibition game, and also want to see what their younger guys can do, which is what led to Sunday's minute distribution.
Steve Kerr announces the status of Warriors stars
The Warriors are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday for their second preseason game on Wednesday. Luckily for Warriors fans who will be at Chase Center to see some good basketball, the stars will be in action. After practice on Tuesday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford will all play on Wednesday.
"Warriors resumed preseason practice today at Chase Center ahead of their preseason matchup Wednesday with the Portland Trail Blazers. Speaking afterward, head coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford will play," Warriors reporter Sam Gordon posted on Tuesday.
Not only will the Warriors' stars be playing on Wednesday, but they should get some extra run than we saw on Sunday.
"We usually ramp [the veterans] up a little bit each game, so I would imagine it'll be a little bit more than the other night, but I'll wait to see what Rick says," Kerr said about his stars' playing time for Wednesday's game.
In last year's preseason, the Warriors ramped up Curry's minutes each game until he played a near-full game in their preseason finale. However, they held him out of two preseason contests entirely. This year, it will likely be similar, and they will just take it game by game with their veterans with no need to play them an excessive amount, while making sure they are warmed up for the regular season.
The Warriors still have four preseason games remaining until their regular season tips off on October 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers. Until then, however, the focus remains on preseason.