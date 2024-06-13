Steve Kerr Makes Massive Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Statement
During a recent episode of The 11th Hour with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr compared Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to Steph Curry. Having been with Curry for four separate championship runs, Kerr has seen his rise to superstardom, and believes there are similarities between he and Clark.
"I think it's kind of a right of passage for young players, whether it's the WNBA or the NBA. The other players are going to test you," Kerr said of the physicality Clark has dealt with (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area). "And actually, Caitlin reminds me a lot of Steph Curry. A lot of people may not remember this, but in Steph's first couple of years, he was not a superstar. He was not who he is now. He had to get stronger, he had to understand people were coming after him. That's what is happening with Caitlin right now."
Speaking on Clark's current standing in the WNBA, Kerr believes she will improve, much like Curry did on his rise to where he is now. Kerr also addressed how Clark has handled her opponents testing her, saying she has done a great job.
"I think it's all in the name of competition," Kerr said. "She's handling herself beautifully. She's an amazing player, but like every college player who comes into the WNBA or the NBA, it takes time. They've got to get stronger, more used to the contact, the physicality, the athleticism. So she'll be fine, and I think everything she's going through right now is just all part of being a pro."
