Steve Kerr Reveals Thoughts on Andre Iguodala's Looming Decision

The Golden State Warriors are holding a roster spot for veteran forward Andre Iguodala this offseason while they await his decision on retirement. There is no current indication on what Iguodala will decide, but the 2015 Finals MVP recently revealed that an update is coming on his next podcast episode.

When asked recently about Iguodala’s looming decision on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon and Ratto” show, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said, "We hope he comes back… There’s going to be times during the season where he’ll be healthy and helping us win games and they’ll be times where he’s not playing but still patrolling that locker room and making sure guys are learning how to win and how to be champions."

Injuries kept Iguodala to just 31 games last season, and only seven in the playoffs. That said, his locker room presence is one that will be hard to replace. The Warriors would like to keep him around for that reason, but if he decides to walk away, they should be able to fill his level of on-court production with another free agent.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic recently reported that Golden State would be bringing in veteran free agents Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Kenneth Faried for workouts. One of these players could be a candidate for Iguodala's spot if he opts for retirement; however, for now, coach Kerr is hoping Iggy returns for another year.

