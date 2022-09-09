Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove

The Warriors championship core has done it all.

The Golden State Warriors championship core has done it all. They've won four championships, Finals MVPs, Defensive Player of the Year, multiple All-Star nominations, and almost any achievement you could think of. That's why Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes the Warriors core has nothing left to prove.

"They don't have a ton to prove if anything," Kerr said. "That’s a good place to be. You’re playing with a little house money... Those guys got four rings. They got nothing to prove. They can let it rip."

It's still pretty surreal to see the fact that Kerr was able to keep his core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green together after all these years. There hasn't been a core group of players that have lasted together this long since Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker on the Spurs.

"We have a really, really great roster," Kerr said. "It gets harder and harder every year to keep this group together but Bob and Joe have been able to keep it together." 

The Warriors will likely have some very tough decisions to make regarding their roster next season because of the fact that Draymond Green wants to get paid. Regardless of the short off-season and whatever lies ahead in the future, Kerr and the Warriors are excited.

"It’s been an amazing summer but we’re ready to get back at it." 

