Steve Kerr: Steph Curry is Modern Michael Jordan

In what is a regular occurrence every time the Golden State Warriors hit the road, Steph Curry received MVP chants in Washington on Monday. It sounded like a Warriors home game in the fourth quarter when Curry was going off, and that is something Steve Kerr has gotten used to.

When asked after the game about Curry generating this type of support on the road, Kerr said, "He's the modern MJ. I used to see this playing with the Bulls. Half the crowd has red #23 jerseys on. Now half the crowd has blue and yellow #30 jerseys. Steph transcends the game. He elicits an emotion from people, I think because he's so awe inspiring with his play, that no matter where we go there are people cheering for him and can't wait to see him perform. Because we have never seen anything like him."

Kerr added that Curry's stature is another reason why he is so popular, because people can relate to him. At 6'3", Curry has never been the biggest player on the floor, but he has almost always been the best player on the floor. This is something that fans can get behind, and coach Kerr believes it has aided in the amount of support Curry and the Warriors get on the road.

No matter where he goes, Steph Curry is a fan favorite.

