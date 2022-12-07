Steve Kerr: Steph Curry Was More Impactful Than Kevin Durant During Warriors Dynasty

When Kevin Durant joined the Golden State Warriors in 2017, they immediately became the most unstoppable team of the modern era, and arguably in NBA history. The duo of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry is also arguably the most dominant in NBA history, as there was no way to stop both of them.

Those Warriors teams burned through the league each season they were healthy, and they still came within two wins of a three-peat in 2019 even despite major injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

In a recent interview with Michael Rosenberg of Sports Illustrated, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about Kevin Durant. While coach Kerr claimed Durant is the most talented player in the NBA, he believes Curry was more impactful to those Warriors teams.

"KD, to me, remains even now the most talented player in the league," Kerr said. "His frame, his size - 6’11, his ability to protect the rim defensively and then get any shot he wants offensively."

Kerr then added, "But Steph was more impactful to our team because of the pace and because of the frenetic flow of his game, and how everybody chased him everywhere and how much it opened up. We’ve always struggled without Steph, where we’ve been able to win a lot of games without other key guys, including Kevin. So to me, it’s two different questions."

While Durant won both of those Finals MVPs in 2017 and 2018, Kerr believes Steph Curry was the more impactful player.

