Vice President Kamala Harris Reveals Hilarious Warriors Fandom Moment

The Warriors have one of the most incredibly diehard fanbases in the NBA. One of those fans, includes Vice President Kamala Harris.

While the Warriors visisted the White House, Harris gave a speech revealing her Warriors fandom.

"I have been a Warriors fan all my life," Vice President Kamala Harris said. "This team has been a constant source of joy and pride, for me and for so many of us. Doug and I, the first second gentleman of the United States, together with our family who are here, have watched this team on television and in person."

How far does Harris' Warriors fandom go? The VP revealed that she even ditched her security detail and got out of a moving car to attend a Warriors game.

"I have a fond memory of a particular playoff game in Oakland at Oracle," Harris said. "So, we were headed to the game but stuck in stand-still traffic. We were worried that we were going to miss the tipoff. Now I was the Attorney General of California at the time and to the dismay of my security detail, I decided to jump out of the car... and take BART instead. Got on a jam-packed train with all the other fans, we got to the game on time, and yes the Warriors did win. It was a glorious day, and I even caught my Lakers fan husband cheering them on."

It's amazing to see just how popular the Warriors have become since the early days. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green have completely changed the way people look at the organization, for the better.

