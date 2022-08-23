Video: Draymond Green Gives Passionate Speech at Workout With Raptors Players

A vocal leader for the Golden State Warriors, four-time champion Draymond Green never stops dropping knowledge on his peers. During a recent Rico Hines run that included Toronto Raptors players Pascal Siakam and Fred Vanvleet, Draymond shared a message for players trying to stick in the NBA.

"At the end of the day, motherf***ers gotta play a role in the NBA," Draymond said. "It's two motherf***ers on the team who can do what the f*** they wanna do, and 13 other motherf***ers that gotta play a role."

Despite being a multi-time All-Star, Draymond Green has mastered his role alongside one of the greatest players ever. Because of this, his message contains a level of truth that perhaps wouldn't be felt had it come from someone else.

"You're gonna either master your role, or you're gonna get the f*** out," Draymond said. "It's just that's simple."

Draymond finished his speech by emphasizing the importance of every rep and every drill, calling out some of the players in attendance who didn't take their sprints seriously. Having won at the highest level, recently tallying his fourth NBA championship, few players in the modern era have won more than Draymond Green. He has the blueprint, especially as an elite player in his role, and he's trying to share that with the next generation.

At one point, Draymond seemed to point at both Siakam and VanVleet, encouraging other players to ask them how hard it is to get to the finish line. Having lost to those two players in the 2019 Finals, Draymond knows that they also know what it takes.

