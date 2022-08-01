Skip to main content
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.

It's no secret that LeBron James and Draymond Green good friends. The two were most seen recently together partying in Toronto.

Earlier in the week, the two were together when Draymond Green was taking photos of LeBron James for some fans. They weren't always this close, given their earlier rivalry in the NBA Finals. It feels like ages ago now, but Green was suspended for hitting LeBron James in the groin during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2016. It's hard to tell when exactly their friendship developed, but it would be a safe assumption it began once they were both under the Klutch umbrella.

Players being friends with opposing players is nothing new in the NBA. Michael Jordan was friends with Charles Barkley off the court, despite their heated rivalry in the NBA Finals. Magic Johnson developed a friendship with Larry Bird off the court too, and their rivalry was even more tenacious than the others. Even though Draymond Green is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Golden State Warriors, seeing him with LeBron James doesn't indicate anything that fans should be jumping ship over.

The Golden State Warriors are under two months away from training camp beginning. Enjoy all of the partying videos right now, because the work will begin sooner than you think.

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Seth Curry Reveals Why He Doesn't Prefer to Join Steph Curry

USATSI_16113582_168390270_lowres
News

Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

By Farbod Esnaashari32 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 1.48.29 PM
News

JaMychal Green Reveals Why He Joined Warriors

By Joey Linn1 hour ago
2015-0617-bill-russell-stephen-curryjpg
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Bill Russell's Passing

By Joey LinnJul 31, 2022 5:54 PM EDT
USATSI_9080712_168390270_lowres
News

Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 30, 2022 11:36 PM EDT
Steph-Curry-Klay-Thompson-USA_1
News

Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post

By Joey LinnJul 30, 2022 8:33 PM EDT
1411305588.0
News

Steph Curry Reveals Reason For Failed First Pitch

By Joey LinnJul 29, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
May 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TNT analyst Charles Barkley during the TNT NBA Tip-Off pregame show before game five of the 2022 western conference finals outside of Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Charles Barkley Thinks Bob Myers is the 'Second-Best Thing' to Happen to Golden State

By C.J. PetersonJul 29, 2022 8:12 PM EDT
USATSI_17505583_168390270_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Shocking Rejection to Joining Warriors Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 29, 2022 3:17 PM EDT
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Charles Barkley: Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas Greatest Point Guards Ever

By Joey LinnJul 28, 2022 8:51 PM EDT