Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto

It's no secret that LeBron James and Draymond Green good friends. The two were most seen recently together partying in Toronto.

Earlier in the week, the two were together when Draymond Green was taking photos of LeBron James for some fans. They weren't always this close, given their earlier rivalry in the NBA Finals. It feels like ages ago now, but Green was suspended for hitting LeBron James in the groin during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2016. It's hard to tell when exactly their friendship developed, but it would be a safe assumption it began once they were both under the Klutch umbrella.

Players being friends with opposing players is nothing new in the NBA. Michael Jordan was friends with Charles Barkley off the court, despite their heated rivalry in the NBA Finals. Magic Johnson developed a friendship with Larry Bird off the court too, and their rivalry was even more tenacious than the others. Even though Draymond Green is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Golden State Warriors, seeing him with LeBron James doesn't indicate anything that fans should be jumping ship over.

The Golden State Warriors are under two months away from training camp beginning. Enjoy all of the partying videos right now, because the work will begin sooner than you think.

