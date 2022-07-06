Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry Begins Offseason Training

Video: Steph Curry Begins Offseason Training

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is already back in the gym

NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is already back in the gym

Fresh off his fourth championship and first Finals MVP award, Steph Curry is already back in the lab. Steph's performance trainer Carl Bergstrom shared a video of the reigning Finals MVP on his Instagram page, showing Steph going through some strength and agility training. The caption indicated that the first week of Steph's offseason program was in the books, meaning the superstar point guard has been back after it for a little while now:

Steph Curry's strength and conditioning is what many point to when discussing his greatness, because while his unparalleled shooting is what gets the most attention, it's his conditioning that allows him to continue thriving. This elite conditioning is also what allowed Steph to regain form so quickly after returning from injury at the beginning of the postseason, which is something that player development coach Brandon Payne actually predicted.

When asked about Steph's ability to regain form following an extended absence, Payne said back in March that "The conditioning part, quite frankly, that's the least of our concerns. That's never really a problem. From a cardiovascular standpoint, the guy is a freak of nature. It's crazy how quickly he gets re-conditioned."

While fans get to witness Steph's peak performance on display every night, few get an opportunity to see what goes into making that possible. This latest Instagram clip from Bergstrom provides not only some insight into what Steph is doing, but also how early into the offseason he is doing it. 

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson

stephen_curry_1280
News

Video: Steph Curry Begins Offseason Training

By Joey Linn51 seconds ago
steph-curry-giannis-antetokounmpo
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares High Praise For Steph Curry

By Joey Linn51 minutes ago
USATSI_18549477_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Warriors' Decision to let Gary Payton Leave 'Stung Several' in Organization

By Farbod Esnaashari12 hours ago
Steve-Kerr-James-Wiseman-USA-15847740
News

Injury Update: James Wiseman Progresses to 5-on-5

By Joey LinnJul 4, 2022
kevin-durant-stephen-curry-high-five
News

Report: Warriors Interested in Kevin Durant Trade

By Joey LinnJul 3, 2022
klay-thompson-golden-state-warriors_1qm6naamh15hn1xl7bm4qd8h6v
News

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

By Joey LinnJul 2, 2022
Gary-Payton-Draymond-Green-GETTY-1239877617
News

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

By Joey LinnJul 2, 2022
USATSI_17967296_168390270_lowres
News

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Has 'More Sauce' Than Steph Curry

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 2, 2022
May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the third quarter of game two of the 2022 western conference finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kevon Looney Re-Signs 3-Year Deal With Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 2, 2022