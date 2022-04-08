Video: Steph Curry Celebrates Klay's Hot Shooting

Skip to main content
Steph was excited for Klay Thompson's explosion in Warriors vs. Lakers game

Steph Curry may be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, but he is an engaged fan on the bench. The superstar point guard has been active on the sidelines for every Warriors home game since his injury, and on he got to enjoy a Klay Thompson explosion during the first half of this game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After Klay Thompson drilled his fourth three of the half, the broadcast cut to Steph Curry celebrating on the bench. Thompson finished with 23 points on 6/10 from deep in the first half alone, and Steph was loving every minute of it. The NBA's all-time three point leader is expected to be back for the playoffs, where he and Klay will be looking for their fourth title as a duo.

While this game is meaningless for the Lakers, as they have been officially eliminated from play-in contention, seeding is still on the line for Golden State. A win gives them the inside track to the the 3rd seed, as the Dallas Mavericks are still in pursuit of that spot themselves. Also having dealt with injuries all season, each game is an opportunity for the Warriors to get guys like Klay Thompson and Draymond Green quality reps before the postseason begins.

While he awaits his return to the floor, Steph is enjoying these last few games of the regular season.

