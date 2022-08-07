Skip to main content
Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Windmill Dunk

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Windmill Dunk

Steph got up for this windmill jam
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Certainly not known for his dunking, Steph Curry recently showed off something that perhaps many were unaware he could do. While the superstar point guard can throw down a rim-grazer from time to time, he recently showed off a windmill slam at one of his camps:

Crafty around the basket, Steph makes up for his lack of lift with his unmatched finishing ability. While everyone knows about the shooting, his finishing is often equally as impressive. Unable to jump over defenders, Steph has mastered the art of finishing with both hands, often through contact.

While fans can probably not expect an in-game windmill slam from Steph Curry next year, it is still entertaining to see the reigning Finals MVP show off his hops. The superstar point guard has been working with campers all week, and while much of his work with the young hoopers has been out on the perimeter, some above the rim action was on display this weekend.

Steph has been a busy man this summer, taking time to enjoy his championship tour while also adhering to what would otherwise be a routine offseason. Prioritizing training, family time, golf, and other activities, Steph has been able to do so with the added joy of coming off a championship.

Perhaps that championship excitement gave him the extra lift he needed to throw down a windmill slam.

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration

usa_today_12182430.1550463954
News

Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Windmill Dunk

By Joey Linn38 seconds ago
1200x0
News

Stephen Curry Sheds 3-Point Shooting Techniques on Campers

By C.J. Peterson3 hours ago
USATSI_10105968_168390270_lowres
News

Rare Video of Young Steph Curry With Legendary NBA Player

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
20200307-curry-update-1280
News

Steph Curry Reveals New Signature Shoe on Riley’s Birthday

By C.J. Peterson5 hours ago
stephen-a-smith-steph-curry
News

Steph Curry's 2023 MVP Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 5, 2022 7:01 PM EDT
USATSI_17652474_168390270_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Petty Reaction to Being Called One Dimensional

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 5, 2022 3:49 PM EDT
USATSI_18237763_168390270_lowres
News

Analyst: Finances Will Break Warriors Up

By Joey LinnAug 4, 2022 11:28 PM EDT
usatsi_18569400
News

Golden State Warriors' 2023 Title Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 4, 2022 4:44 PM EDT
USATSI_18081858_168390270_lowres
News

Steve Kerr Details Roles For Newest Warriors Players

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 4, 2022 3:51 PM EDT