Video: Steph Curry Throws Down Windmill Dunk

Certainly not known for his dunking, Steph Curry recently showed off something that perhaps many were unaware he could do. While the superstar point guard can throw down a rim-grazer from time to time, he recently showed off a windmill slam at one of his camps:

Crafty around the basket, Steph makes up for his lack of lift with his unmatched finishing ability. While everyone knows about the shooting, his finishing is often equally as impressive. Unable to jump over defenders, Steph has mastered the art of finishing with both hands, often through contact.

While fans can probably not expect an in-game windmill slam from Steph Curry next year, it is still entertaining to see the reigning Finals MVP show off his hops. The superstar point guard has been working with campers all week, and while much of his work with the young hoopers has been out on the perimeter, some above the rim action was on display this weekend.

Steph has been a busy man this summer, taking time to enjoy his championship tour while also adhering to what would otherwise be a routine offseason. Prioritizing training, family time, golf, and other activities, Steph has been able to do so with the added joy of coming off a championship.

Perhaps that championship excitement gave him the extra lift he needed to throw down a windmill slam.

Related Articles

Steph Curry Comments on Future With Warriors

Kevin Durant Reacts to Draymond Green's Hot Take

Steph Curry Reacts to FC Barcelona Star's 'Night Night' Celebration