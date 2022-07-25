Skip to main content
VIDEO: Watch Klay Thompson's Hilarious Moment at LA Dodgers Game

No one has more fun than Klay Thompson

There are very few people in the NBA capable of having more fun than Klay Thompson. Klay manages to have a great time very effortlessly - as displayed at the LA Dodgers game the other day.

Thompson was seen on the Dodgers broadcast chugging a beer and celebrating his brother's play, but what made things even funnier was the perspective through his own Instagram.

The big three of the Golden State Warriors have found themselves celebrating their championship off-season in different ways. Steph Curry has kept busy by doing things like playing in golf tournaments and hosting the ESPYS. Draymond Green has been on the world tour of talking trash, tweeting nonstop, and podcasting relentlessly. Klay Thompson on the other hand has just been on a world tour of partying and having a good time. It's been great to see Klay enjoy himself, especially because of how much he went through the last two seasons. Very few people in the NBA deserve to celebrate some joy the way Klay Thompson has earned it.

We're less than two months away from NBA training camps beginning, and it's going to be all business for the Golden State Warriors once that happens. So every Golden State Warriors fan should enjoy these moments while it's happening because those two months are going to come by very quickly. 

