Warriors Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are officially the 2022 NBA Champions, and they're also the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

NBA Bet has released its official betting odds for winning the 2023 NBA Championship via BetMGM, and the Warriors lead the way

+550: Warriors

+650: Celtics

+700: Nets

+750: Clippers, Bucks

+900: Suns

+1400: Mavs, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Heat, 76ers

+2200: Lakers +4000: Pelicans, Jazz

+6600: Bulls, Timberwolves, Raptors

+8000: Hawks

While some of these picks make complete sense, like the Warriors and Celtics, others are a bit more confusing. The Brooklyn Nets seem especially high for a team that was just swept in the first round, and the Miami Heat are especially low for a team that was one win away from the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors will definitely have a target on their back entering the 2023 NBA season. Last season, people weren't 100% sure about what to expect from the team. Klay Thompson was returning mid-season from a multiple season-long injury and the team missed the playoffs for two straight years. As the season progressed, fans started realizing what the Golden State Warriors were truly capable of. This season, everyone will know from day one what the Warriors are all about.

The Warriors will have an entire off-season to bask in their championship glory. After that, it's the quest for number five for Steph Curry.

