Skip to main content
Warriors Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

Warriors Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

The Warriors are the favorites to repeat.

The Warriors are the favorites to repeat.

The Golden State Warriors are officially the 2022 NBA Champions, and they're also the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

NBA Bet has released its official betting odds for winning the 2023 NBA Championship via BetMGM, and the Warriors lead the way

+550: Warriors
+650: Celtics
+700: Nets
+750: Clippers, Bucks
+900: Suns
+1400: Mavs, Nuggets, Grizzlies, Heat, 76ers
+2200: Lakers +4000: Pelicans, Jazz
+6600: Bulls, Timberwolves, Raptors
+8000: Hawks

While some of these picks make complete sense, like the Warriors and Celtics, others are a bit more confusing. The Brooklyn Nets seem especially high for a team that was just swept in the first round, and the Miami Heat are especially low for a team that was one win away from the NBA Finals. 

The Golden State Warriors will definitely have a target on their back entering the 2023 NBA season. Last season, people weren't 100% sure about what to expect from the team. Klay Thompson was returning mid-season from a multiple season-long injury and the team missed the playoffs for two straight years. As the season progressed, fans started realizing what the Golden State Warriors were truly capable of. This season, everyone will know from day one what the Warriors are all about.

The Warriors will have an entire off-season to bask in their championship glory. After that, it's the quest for number five for Steph Curry.

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again 

USATSI_18549473_168390270_lowres
News

Warriors Betting Odds For 2023 NBA Championship Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari16 seconds ago
morant-curry042922
News

Ja Morant Calls Steph Curry 'Top-5 All-Time'

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
hi-res-27cf8642597d8024c7c8c456388729dc_crop_north
News

Draymond Green Mocks Kevin Durant After Championship

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
Warriors-Stephen-Curry-1-2048x1446
News

Steph Curry Shuts Down 'Checkbook' Narrative

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
IMG_4767
News

Steph Curry Shares First Post After 4th Ring

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
9e2f90f49f6a41b4b3e8ef8e9477d0c0
News

Klay Thompson Destroys Jaren Jackson Jr. For Mocking Warriors

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
Stephen-Curry17
News

Steph Curry Calls Out Analysts Who Said He Wouldn't Win Again

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
nba-plain--3192ae76-6a2d-4fbf-b97e-0a7bf90bf68d
News

Warriors Troll Celtics Fans With Locker Room Celebration

By Joey LinnJun 17, 2022
1200x0
News

Steph Curry Shares Emotional Reaction to Winning Finals MVP

By Joey LinnJun 16, 2022