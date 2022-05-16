Warriors Officially Facing Mavericks in Conference Finals

The Western Conference Finals are officially set, and it's a matchup many weren't expecting. It seemed like all season, the NBA world was waiting for a Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Conference Finals. Instead, we're getting the Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors.

The Mavericks shocked both the Suns and the NBA world when they absolutely destroyed the Suns in Phoenix in Game 7 - Dallas led by as many as 46 points.

Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks will begin on May 18 at 9:00 pm ET.

It's going to be an incredibly interesting matchup between the Warriors and Mavericks, one that the Mavericks won 3-1 in the regular season. While it's basically impossible to stop Luka Doncic at this point, it's going to be very crucial to see how Draymond Green can handle him. Doncic's play both gives the Mavericks confidence and is also the head of the engine for the team.

The games that the Mavericks lost in the playoffs thus far were from Doncic doing too much and not trusting his teammates enough. When the Clippers defeated the Mavericks the past two seasons, they made Doncic use so much energy that he'd routinely tire out in the fourth quarter. The Golden State Warriors have the deeper team than the Dallas Mavericks, but how they play this matchup will be everything.

