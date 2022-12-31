Warriors On Pace to Set Unexpected NBA Record

The Golden State Warriors have been a very confusing team to watch this season. On some nights, they look like championship contenders. On other nights, they look like they need to blow it up entirely. Turns out, both can be true, and it's based on whether or not the team is on the road or at home.

According to Sport Radar, the Golden State Warriors are on pace for the most lopsided home and away record split since the NBA-ABA merger.

It's actually surreal to see those stats on paper when you look at the Warriors' record at home and on the road. At home, the Warriors are 15-2; they're the best team in the NBA at home and have the best record. On the road, the Warriors are 3-16; they're the worst team in the NBA on the road and have the worst record. The team is literally a basketball representation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

These numbers aren't just a Steph Curry was playing in some games and he wasn't in others either. This includes both when Curry was hurt, and when he was playing, they're still far superior at home compared to the road.

Sometimes, regular season numbers don't really matter for certain playoff teams. However, in the case of the Warriors, if this team makes the play-in tournament, they're going to really need home-court advantage.

