Warriors Update Steph Curry's Injury Status vs. Pacers

After a bad loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors have to turn right around and take on another Eastern Conference opponent in the Indiana Pacers. The team has taken a conservative approach to back to backs this season, often resting multiple veterans for one of the two games, and could do the same in this one.

Star point guard Steph Curry went back to the locker room for a brief period during Tuesday's loss to the Bucks, but eventually reentered the game and seemed to be alright. The Warriors recently revealed that Curry's current injury status is questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. Indiana, meaning he has not been ruled in or out.

The Warriors are listing it as right knee soreness for Curry, but the fact that he is being listed as questionable, as opposed to out, seems to indicate that there is no major concern with his knee. There is also a possibility that the Warriors already know what they plan to do with Curry in this game, and they are seeking a competitive advantage by refusing to disclose his final status until shortly before game time.

In desperate need of wins, especially on the road, it is hard to imagine Golden State being able to do much without Curry. That said, Indiana has some bad losses this year against shorthanded teams, and Golden State would love to hand them another.

