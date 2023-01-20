Warriors vs. Cavaliers Full Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry and others vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers

After suffering a tough overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, the Golden State Warriors are opting to rest most of their veterans against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The team announced that Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will all miss this game.

The absences of Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, and Green come in addition to the absences of Andre Iguodala and James Wiseman. Both Iguodala and Wiseman remain out, but the Warriors expect to get Jonathan Kuminga and JaMychal Green back, as both players are listed as probable.

For the Cavaliers, they will be without Ricky Rubio, Dean Wade, and Dylan Windler. Star guard Donovan Mitchell is currently questionable with a left groin strain, and has not received a final status update.

The Warriors have won some shorthanded games this season, but a win on the road against Cleveland without Curry, Wiggins, Thompson, and Green is as unlikely as it gets. Already bad on the road when their top talent is available, the Warriors are heavy underdogs in this game, especially if Mitchell plays. The team is in danger of falling two games below .500, which would continue what has been a very strange season for the defending champions.

Prioritizing the rest and health of their top talent, the Warriors will go into this game with very little chance to win. That said, stranger things have happened, and the Warriors will look to shock the world in Cleveland.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Hilarious First Impression of Draymond Green

Steve Kerr Shares Future Prediction For Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green

Kevin Durant Reveals Why He 'Hated' Warriors Winning Championship Without Him