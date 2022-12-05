WATCH: Insane Steph Curry Video Goes Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is undeniably the greatest shooter in NBA history. Having broken essentially every shooting record there is to break, nobody has ever shot the basketball the way Steph Curry does. Never afraid to damage his shooting percentage with end of the quarter heaves, Curry is also one of the best at making long shots look easy.

In a viral video from Sports Illustrated, Curry was seen drilling five-straight full-court shots. Fans online are currently debating whether or not the video is real, but Steph Curry's shooting ability is so insane, that some believe the video very well could be real.

If the video is fake, the editing is incredibly impressive. Even watching it several times with a close eye is not enough to determine whether or not it's real. If anyone could actually accomplish such a shooting display, it is Steph Curry; however, five-consecutive full-court shots is so incredibly unheard of, that even the greatest shooter of all time has people unsure if this is actually possible.

Steph Curry has regularly gone viral for his pre-game shooting displays, as his warmup routine can often be as impressive as his greatness on the court. Real or fake, this video definitely falls in that category. One of the most exciting players ever, Curry is must see television both in games and on the practice court.

