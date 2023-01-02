WATCH: Rare Video of Steph Curry Trash Talking Ja Morant

The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies may not have an official rivalry yet, but both teams certainly have a little extra for each other whenever they match up. With their competitive battles starting in the 2021 play-in game, the two teams had a highly contentious series in last year's Western Conference Semi-Finals, which set the stage for another heated game on Christmas this year.

Steph Curry was not available for the Christmas game, but he did play in last year's second round series, and was on fire against Memphis. Following Golden State's game one victory, Curry walked over to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. to share a quick bit of trash talk. The rare footage was released by the Memphis Grizzlies in an offseason YouTube series, but has just recently been going viral on Twitter.

Curry could be heard saying, "Fun as hell, fellas. Come on! Come on!" Jaren Jackson Jr. asked Curry, "You love this, huh?" and Curry answered, "Absolutely!"

This footage begins to contextualize the comments that Morant had for Curry after Memphis won game two. When the star point guards walked past each other after the final buzzer, Morant said to Curry, "We're gonna have some fun."

It was ultimately Curry and the Warriors who had the most fun, finishing Memphis in six games, and going on to win their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

