WNBA Star Sends Message to Steph Curry
While the NBA season has concluded, the WNBA season is in full swing. Not only do basketball fans get WNBA basketball this summer, but they also get to watch the Paris Olympics. Team USA is bringing a ton of talent to Paris, as the men’s team features Steph Curry, LeBron James, and other top NBA stars, while the women’s team is headlined by A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and other top WNBA stars.
This should be one of the best summers for USA basketball in recent memory, as many of the very best players in the world will come together for one goal. For some of these players, this will be their first time at the Olympics, which makes the experience even more special.
Two players who will on Team USA at the Olympics for the first time are Curry and Ionescu, who have a relationship through basketball that was also strengthened when the two competed in a three point competition at All-Star Weekend.
Speaking on Curry in an interview with Desert Wave Media, Ionescu said, "Obviously, I've already talked to Steph about being able to be out there together, and what an amazing opportunity for him to be able to do that for the first time, which is crazy. My first time as well, so obviously I know how excited I am to be able to be alongside the best athletes in the world across all sports."
Ionescu and Curry did a great job growing the game together with their All-Star Weekend performance, and will do so again this summer on their Team USA squads.
Related Articles
Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement
Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed
Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond Green