Insider Gives Update on Jonathan Kuminga Trade Saga

The trade deadline is Feb. 5
Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have until Feb. 5 to make a trade this season, and Jonathan Kuminga is the player most likely to be moved.

But that doesn't mean he will be moved.

ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote the following on Tuesday:

"Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler's right ACL tear. ... There's internal conversation that he'd get another crack at minutes post-deadline -- if he's still around."

