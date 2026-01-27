Insider Gives Update on Jonathan Kuminga Trade Saga
The trade deadline is Feb. 5
The Golden State Warriors have until Feb. 5 to make a trade this season, and Jonathan Kuminga is the player most likely to be moved.
But that doesn't mean he will be moved.
ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote the following on Tuesday:
"Multiple team sources have described it as less likely Kuminga is moved following Jimmy Butler's right ACL tear. ... There's internal conversation that he'd get another crack at minutes post-deadline -- if he's still around."
