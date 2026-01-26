Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 26

For the second day in a row, the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.

The Warriors won Sunday evening’s matchup in a dominant fashion, holding the Wolves to just 85 points. Now, they’re set as sizable underdogs on the second night of a back-to-back with De’Anthony Melton and Al Horford already ruled out.

Steph Curry has a chance to play in this game – Steve Kerr said he was hopeful after Sunday’s win – and he dropped 26 points, seven assists and four steals to lead Golden State to yesterday’s win. The Warriors are now just 1.5 games out of the No. 7 seed in the West.

The 2025-26 season has been looking bleak for Golden State, as Jimmy Butler is done for the season, but it can make a push for a top-six spot with another win on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Wolves have dropped five games in a row and are struggling to avoid the play-in tournament field this season.

So, who wins Monday's rematch?

Let’s look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Western Conference showdown.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Warriors +7.5 (-115)

Timberwolves -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Warriors: +225

Timberwolves: -278

Total

232.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Warriors vs. Timberwolves How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Warriors record: 26-21

Timberwolves record: 27-19

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Injury Reports

Warriors Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Timberwolves Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bets

Timberwolves Best NBA Prop Bet

Anthony Edwards OVER 29.5 Points (-118)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Anthony Edwards could have another big scoring game against Golden State:

Anthony Edwards put up an efficient 32 points (13-of-20 shooting) in a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he now faces them again on the second night of a back-to-back.

Edwards has scored 32 or more points in three of his last four games, and he’s taking a ton of shots in the month of January. The star guard is averaging 31.2 points on 22.9 shots per game this month, which is up from his season averages of 29.7 points on 20.6 shots.

The Warriors are one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA, but they are already set to be without Jimmy Butler, De’Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford in this game.

The Wolves’ offense was awful outside of Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo on Sunday, and it may need a huge game from the All-Star guard to snap a five-game skid.

As long as Edwards continues to hover around 20-23 attempts per game, he’s worth a look to score 30-plus against any team in the NBA.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction and Pick

Bettors are going to want to wait and see who is active for each team in this matchup, but I think the Warriors are a great bet to cover if Curry is able to go.

Golden State dominated Sunday’s game, and even without Butler the team is proving it can defend at a high level when needed. The Warriors are sixth in the league in defensive rating this season, and I think they can at least hang around as long as Curry is there to lead the offense.

Minnesota has some awful losses during this five-game skid, and it’s just 8-12 against the spread as a home favorite this season.

I wouldn’t be shocked if the Wolves win this game to split the two-game set, but the Warriors are a sneaky bet to hang around as long as Steph is in the lineup. Since he played less than 28 minutes on Sunday, I think there is a good chance the Warriors star suits up tonight.

Pick: Warriors +7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

