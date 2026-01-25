Warriors Announce Jonathan Kuminga Knee Injury Return Timetable

The Golden State Warriors announced Sunday that Jonathan Kuminga has a bone bruise as a result of hyperextension in his left knee.

The Warriors will re-evalute him "in the coming days."

Kuminga suffered the injury against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

In his two appearances in January, he had 30 points in 30 minutes.

Kuminga Likely Out Until Trade Deadline

This is purely speculation, but I'm expecting the Warriors and Kuminga to agree that he shouldn't play until after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The Warriors have five games until then. There's no reason to risk playing him when he isn't 100 percent. If he were to suffer a serious injury, then trading him would be much more difficult, which is the opposite of what both parties want.

If the goal was to showcase him to increase his trade value, his two January games will have to do.